SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $50.21. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 1,304 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

