SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.49. 357,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,361. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a current ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.54.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $14,801,282.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $1,297,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,761.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock worth $39,438,777. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,608,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 575,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,216,000 after buying an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,355,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 440.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,668,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,947 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,443,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

