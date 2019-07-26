Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

NYSE:RYI opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryerson by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ryerson by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

