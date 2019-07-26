Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294 ($3.84).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

