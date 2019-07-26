Royal Bank of Canada Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$75.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.80.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$54.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$51.95 and a 12-month high of C$93.13.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.08%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.