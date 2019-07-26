Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$25.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.92.

HCG opened at C$22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.14.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 2.4899999 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

