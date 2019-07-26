Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$22.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an average rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.32.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.77.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.15%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

