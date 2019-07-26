Round Table Services LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

