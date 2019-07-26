Round Table Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. 198,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,135. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

