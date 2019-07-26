Round Table Services LLC Increases Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

