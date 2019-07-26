Round Table Services LLC Has $40.15 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 1,632.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,651 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 12.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 320.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,311. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.