Round Table Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,597 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

