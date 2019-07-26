Round Table Services LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,192. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,253 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

