Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCKY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,314. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

