Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

LON:RWA traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.77). The company had a trading volume of 29,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 603.96. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 814 ($10.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Steven Cooper bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £2,725 ($3,560.70). Also, insider Tanith Dodge bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 658 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,587.61).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.