Robert W. Baird Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Loop Capital reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.91. 48,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $20,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,943,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 242,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 222,579 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

