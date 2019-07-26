Robert W. Baird Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $239.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $219.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

SYK stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 965,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,666. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 65,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

