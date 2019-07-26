Robert Half International Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,030. Robert Half International has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $79.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $65,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after acquiring an additional 676,123 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 561,556 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after buying an additional 554,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after buying an additional 450,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

