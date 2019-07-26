Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Roan Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

ROAN opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51. Roan Resources has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.68 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.