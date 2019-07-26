RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 401,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 49,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 51,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

