RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Trading Up 0.3%

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.53, approximately 21,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 57,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.