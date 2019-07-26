RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.24 ($20.05) and last traded at €17.24 ($20.05), approximately 53,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.08 ($19.86).

RIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.86 ($23.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $880.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

