RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Raised to GBX 5,740

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,620 ($73.44) to GBX 5,740 ($75.00) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 4,546 ($59.40) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,165 ($67.49). The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,677.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

