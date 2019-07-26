Reviewing Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Corporate Resource Services (NASDAQ:CRRSQ)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Kforce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kforce has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kforce and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kforce presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Kforce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kforce is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 5.41% 35.26% 14.66% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kforce and Corporate Resource Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.42 billion 0.65 $57.98 million $2.30 15.85 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Corporate Resource Services does not pay a dividend. Kforce pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kforce beats Corporate Resource Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas comprising information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Corporate Resource Services Company Profile

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

