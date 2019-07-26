Reviewing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFF)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Dyadic International alerts:

This table compares Dyadic International and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 200.35 -$2.14 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $3.98 billion 3.90 $337.30 million $6.28 23.17

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dyadic International does not pay a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Flavors & Fragrances 4 3 4 0 2.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 7.29% 12.74% 5.67%

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Dyadic International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The Frutarom segment creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.