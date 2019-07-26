Revain (R) Market Cap Tops $49.43 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $49.43 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01652732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C-CEX, Kuna, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

