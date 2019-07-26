Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

