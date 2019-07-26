Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.
NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
