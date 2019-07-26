Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,779. The company has a market cap of $550.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.11. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RECN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

