Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.23-3.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.23-3.28 EPS.

Republic Services stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,710. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $781,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,891,028. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.97.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

