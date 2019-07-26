Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

“We initiate coverage of Buy rating (PT$28) on the potential for its pipeline to boost responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors in a range of solid tumor indications. Replimune is developing HSV-1-based oncolytic viral (OV) therapies designed to stimulate multiple innate and adaptive immune pathways to trigger a robust response against a patient’s tumor, and are positioned to work in combination with the increasingly-ubiquitous anti-PD1 agents. The company’s pipeline contains 3 assets: 1) RP1, which expresses GM-CSF, 2) RP2, which expresses an anti-CTLA4 antibody, and 3) RP3, which expresses anti-CTLA4 along with the immune-stimulatory ligands CD40L and 4-1BBL.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.