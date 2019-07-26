Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $212,415.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00294670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01649664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00121396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

