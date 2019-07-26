RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS.
RenaissanceRe stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.45.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.