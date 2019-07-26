RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,016,600. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Barclays reissued a "sell" rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.45.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

