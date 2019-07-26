Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

