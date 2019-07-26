Renaissance Investment Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,940. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

