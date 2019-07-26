Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $488,436,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 841,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

