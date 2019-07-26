Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. TopBuild accounts for 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of TopBuild worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 542.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TopBuild by 685.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 2,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.06 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,038.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,919 shares in the company, valued at $16,468,906.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 5,877 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $477,858.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,883.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,583 shares of company stock worth $5,357,878. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

