Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 692 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.52.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $956,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,076,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.