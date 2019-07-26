Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 184 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.20. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,824,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

