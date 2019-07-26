Ren (REN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.94 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Tidex and UEX. Ren has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.43 or 0.05953958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,964,931 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Tidex, DDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.