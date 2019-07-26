Regions Financial Corp (RF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of RF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

