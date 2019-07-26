Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Kenneth T. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $742,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,916,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

