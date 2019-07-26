ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150,088.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and approximately $150,088.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.01165669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00272350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004776 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bisq, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

