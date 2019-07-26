Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON: VSVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/24/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 7/22/2019 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 565 ($7.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/15/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/11/2019 – Vesuvius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/10/2019 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/28/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/18/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/11/2019 – Vesuvius had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/7/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/3/2019 – Vesuvius had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.
Shares of Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 518.50 ($6.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 529.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Vesuvius PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 663 ($8.66).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.
