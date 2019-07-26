Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON: VSVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/22/2019 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 565 ($7.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – Vesuvius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/10/2019 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/18/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2019 – Vesuvius had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/7/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/3/2019 – Vesuvius had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Shares of Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 518.50 ($6.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 529.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Vesuvius PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 663 ($8.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

