REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Trading Up 100%

REAC Group Inc (OTCMKTS:REAC)’s stock price was up 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 497 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20.

About REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc owns and operates a real estate advertising portal Website. The company focuses on operating realestatecontacts.com, a real estate search portal that allows real estate professionals and consumers to interact through the Internet as a business medium; and features real estate professional's profiles and other real estate service providers in their service areas.

