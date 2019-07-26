RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Issues Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $17.79. 3,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

