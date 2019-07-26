Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 855 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,143,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.26. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.