Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,878 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

