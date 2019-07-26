Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.