Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 72,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 368,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.