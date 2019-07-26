Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

IJH opened at $197.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

